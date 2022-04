Balikatan 2022 at Fort Magsaysay

MULTIMEDIA

PH-US conduct combined interoperability exercises as part of Balikatan 2022

Sgt Sanny E Palatao PA/ OG7, TRADOC, PA

Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific troops conduct a cold load training exercise geared at enhancing their skills in entering and exiting an inactive helicopter in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Monday.

The exercise is one of the seven combined interoperability exercises (COIEs) between the two armies as part of the Balikatan 2022.