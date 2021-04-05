MULTIMEDIA

Racing against time amid COVID-19 pandemic

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Volunteer nurses inoculate patients with the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines inside a sports stadium in Marikina City on Monday. The country is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as it can to achieve herd immunity as positive cases have increased exponentially in the last month and now stands at 143,726 as of April 5.

