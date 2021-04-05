Home > News MULTIMEDIA Racing against time amid COVID-19 pandemic Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2021 07:08 PM | Updated as of Apr 05 2021 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Volunteer nurses inoculate patients with the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines inside a sports stadium in Marikina City on Monday. The country is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as it can to achieve herd immunity as positive cases have increased exponentially in the last month and now stands at 143,726 as of April 5. RELATED: AstraZeneca doses run out in PH; Gov't waits for Sinovac vaccine trial data on seniors Read More: coronavirus covid19 vaccine vaccination inoculation positive cases Marikina pandemic /life/04/05/21/a-closer-look-at-jessy-mendiolas-bridal-dress-wedding-ring/video/news/04/05/21/doh-huwag-kampante-artipisyal-pagbaba-covid-19-cases/entertainment/04/05/21/nabunutan-ako-ng-tinik-gerald-anderson-says-of-confirming-relationship-with-julia-barretto/news/04/05/21/ph-marines-rescue-crew-of-ill-fated-boat-off-tawi-tawi/news/04/05/21/technical-glitches-mar-livestream-of-gesmundos-oathtaking-as-new-chief-justice