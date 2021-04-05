MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney driver makes ends meet amid ECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Angelo Romeo, 60, installs plastic barriers inside his jeep at a terminal in Mazaraga Street, Tatalon, Quezon City on Monday. Plying the Araneta- Sta. Mesa route, Romeo had to queue for his turn to ferry passengers amid the strict implementation of health protocols under the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.