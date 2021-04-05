Home > News MULTIMEDIA Long way back Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2021 09:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters wait for a ride on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday as the country goes on its second week of lockdown under the enhanced community quarantine to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. Only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) such as health workers and other frontliners are allowed to take public transportation while observing strict physical distancing rules. Read More: coronavirus covid19 ECQ lockdown transport commuters public transportation multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/05/21/77-preso-sa-bataan-provincial-jail-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/04/05/21/who-strong-clinical-trials-needed-to-prove-if-ivermectin-effective-against-covid-19/business/04/05/21/labor-employers-ibuhos-pondo-health-system-ecq/overseas/04/05/21/china-reports-biggest-daily-covid-19-case-jump-in-over-2-months/video/news/04/05/21/artificial-islands-china-west-ph-sea