MULTIMEDIA

Long way back

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Commuters wait for a ride on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday as the country goes on its second week of lockdown under the enhanced community quarantine to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. Only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) such as health workers and other frontliners are allowed to take public transportation while observing strict physical distancing rules.