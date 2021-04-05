MULTIMEDIA

A coachman’s tale

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mark Danganan, 29, tends to his horse and kalesa (horse-drawn carriage) at his residence in Tatalon, Quezon City on Monday. A ‘kutsero’ (coachman) by trade, Danganan had to take odd jobs while operation of his Kalesa ride business in Manila’s tourist attractions remains suspended as Metro Manila enters its second week of being under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).