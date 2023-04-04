MULTIMEDIA

Urban poor Filipinos appeal for gov’t action

Human rights advocates hold the “Kalbaryong Krisis ng Maralita” at the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Loreto in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. The group called for an end to the burdens that urban poor Filipinos continue to bear, including the high costs of food and basic utilities, loss of livelihood, displacements and demolitions, human rights violations, and vulnerability to disasters.