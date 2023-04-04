Home > News MULTIMEDIA Inspecting NAIA before Holy Week rush Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2023 09:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista inspects the facilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Tuesday. More passengers are expected to travel through airports, seaports, and bus terminals as the long weekend during the Holy Week approaches. NAIA ininspeksiyon ng mga opisyal ng DOT, DOTr Read More: NAIA Holy Week Jaime Bautista DOTr Department of Transportation /news/04/04/23/rodriguez-vows-to-step-up-efforts-on-charter-change/entertainment/04/04/23/hong-chau-luciane-buchanan-discuss-roles-in-the-night-agent/entertainment/04/04/23/taron-egerton-ayane-nagabuchi-star-in-tetris/business/04/04/23/diokno-eyes-satellite-tech-to-fight-inflation/video/news/04/04/23/depensa-layunin-ng-dagdag-na-edca-sites-malacaang