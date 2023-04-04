Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Inspecting NAIA before Holy Week rush

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 09:42 PM

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista inspects the facilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Tuesday. More passengers are expected to travel through airports, seaports, and bus terminals as the long weekend during the Holy Week approaches. 

