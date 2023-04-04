Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Holy Week travelers arrive early at Northport Terminal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2023 01:25 PM

Holy Week travelers at Northport, Manila

Travelers arrive for their scheduled trips at the Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila on Tuesday. Some passengers opted to arrive a day early to avoid traffic jams as thousands are expected to flock to seaports for the Holy Week break.

Read More:  Holy Week   Northport Passenger Terminal   seaport  