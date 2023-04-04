Holy Week travelers at Northport, Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Holy Week travelers arrive early at Northport Terminal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2023 01:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Travelers arrive for their scheduled trips at the Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila on Tuesday. Some passengers opted to arrive a day early to avoid traffic jams as thousands are expected to flock to seaports for the Holy Week break. Mga biyahe sa pantalan 'di pa punuan ngayong Lunes Santo Filipinos told to mask up during Holy Week as DOH notes uptick in COVID cases Read More: Holy Week Northport Passenger Terminal seaport /entertainment/04/04/23/jennica-garcia-hopes-to-star-in-korean-drama-adaptation/news/04/04/23/doh-open-to-senate-probe-on-ncmh-tragic-condition/news/04/04/23/brewing-storm-may-enter-philippine-area-this-holy-week/business/04/04/23/century-pacific-food-profits-hit-p5-b-in-2022-up-6-pct/entertainment/04/04/23/ac-bonifacio-shares-favorite-k-pop-groups-drama