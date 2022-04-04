Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec, DILG launch voters education for the youth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2022 04:45 PM | Updated as of Apr 04 2022 04:47 PM

Voters education for the youth launched

Participants of a mock election line up during the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on Monday. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Youth Commission launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for Halalan 2022.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Commission on Elections   DILG   youth   voters education   Comelec   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   elections 2022   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022  