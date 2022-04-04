Voter education for the youth launched

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec, DILG launch voter education for the youth Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2022 04:45 PM | Updated as of Apr 04 2022 07:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Participants of a mock election line up during the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on Monday. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Youth Commission launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for Halalan 2022. Comelec: 58.47% percent of ballots needed for May polls considered 'good' All systems go for absentee voting: Comelec Read More: Halalan 2022 Commission on Elections DILG youth voters education Comelec eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 /sports/04/04/22/pba-ginebra-meralco-gear-up-for-chapter-4/business/04/04/22/stocks-up-oil-steady-on-easing-supply-inflation-concerns/video/news/04/04/22/insidente-ng-ilang-krimen-bahagyang-tumaas/life/04/04/22/look-herlene-budol-leads-bb-pilipinas-2022-applicants/life/04/04/22/watch-theater-artists-in-musical-event-for-leni-kiko