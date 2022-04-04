Voter education for the youth launched

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec, DILG launch voter education for the youth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Participants of a mock election line up during the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on Monday. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Youth Commission launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for Halalan 2022.