Vote wisely for their future

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2022 09:25 PM

For their future

Campaign posters for the May 9 local and national elections adorn a fenced property in Quezon City on Monday, with a group of young men looking on. With a little over a month before the elections, candidates from all parties are wooing voters in traditional and non-traditional ways.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   election   campaign   posters   youth   campaign posters   campaign materials   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   elections 2022   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022  