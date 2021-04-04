MULTIMEDIA

Manila Cathedral opens Jubilee Door as church celebrates 5th centenary of PH Christianity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Apostolic Administrator Broderick Pabillo opens the Jubilee Door and celebrates mass at the Manila Cathedral on Easter Sunday as the Philippine Catholic Church celebrates 500 years of Christianity in the country. The opening of the Jubilee Doors and the mass were livestreamed on various social media accounts as religious gatherings remain prohibited while Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine until April 11 as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.