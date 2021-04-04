Home > News MULTIMEDIA Easter Sunday amid ECQ ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2021 04:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A priest wearing a face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 walks down the aisle of St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City amid church pews filled with lit candles on Easter Sunday. Churches in "NCR Plus" remained empty of worshippers for the second straight Easter Sunday due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine, even as the Catholic Church marked 500 years of Christianity in the country. Pope Francis joins Filipinos in celebrating 500th anniversary of Catholicism in PH Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Easter Sunday 500 years of Christianity PH St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders /news/04/04/21/pinakamarami-sa-isang-araw-higit-41000-gumaling-sa-covid-19/sports/04/04/21/volleyball-jaja-santiago-has-naturalization-offer-from-japan-club/news/04/04/21/mga-manggagawa-umaaray-sa-pagpapalawig-ng-ecq-sa-ncr-plus/entertainment/04/04/21/tanga-sa-pag-big-bea-alonzos-mom-roasts-daughter-in-new-vlog/news/04/04/21/ph-posts-highest-number-of-new-covid-19-recoveries-but-also-over-11k-new-cases