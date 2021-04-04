MULTIMEDIA

Easter Sunday amid ECQ

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A priest wearing a face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 walks down the aisle of St. Peter Parish: Shrine of Leaders in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City amid church pews filled with lit candles on Easter Sunday. Churches in "NCR Plus" remained empty of worshippers for the second straight Easter Sunday due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine, even as the Catholic Church marked 500 years of Christianity in the country.