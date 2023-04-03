Transparency on UP Chancellor selection urged

MULTIMEDIA

Students, employees call for transparency on UP Chancellor selection

Courtesy Guinevere Latoza, Tinig ng Plaridel

Students paint "Shame, BOR!" (Shame, Board of Regents) on the doors of Quezon Hall as they attempt to storm into the Board of Regents meeting, after the announcement of UP Law Dean Prof. Edgardo Carlo L. Vistan II as the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor. The students called for transparency in the selection process of the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor by publicly releasing the search committee report and voting record.