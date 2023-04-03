Oble against hazing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP Oblation runners address issue of hazing Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 03 2023 06:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Masked and naked members of University of the Philippines Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity stage a demonstration on campus grounds in Manila on Monday to call on school officials to safeguard students from fraternity-related violence. Fraternity-related violence came to the forefront again last month with the death of 24-year old John Matthew Salilig in the hands of another fraternity. Read More: UP Oblation run fraternity hazing APO Salilig violence school /sports/04/03/23/uaap-hard-work-pays-off-for-feu-in-23-block-outing/entertainment/04/03/23/newjeans-releases-new-song-zero-for-ad-campaign/news/04/03/23/remulla-7-8-suspects-point-to-teves-involvement-in-degamo-slay/news/04/03/23/doh-1721-covid-cases-58-deaths-logged-in-past-week/news/04/03/23/passengers-utilizing-batangas-port-expected-to-exceed-2022-figures