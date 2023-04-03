Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

UP Oblation runners address issue of hazing

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 03 2023 06:46 PM

Oble against hazing

Masked and naked members of University of the Philippines Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity stage a demonstration on campus grounds in Manila on Monday to call on school officials to safeguard students from fraternity-related violence. Fraternity-related violence came to the forefront again last month with the death of 24-year old John Matthew Salilig in the hands of another fraternity. 

Read More:  UP   Oblation   run   fraternity   hazing   APO   Salilig   violence   school  