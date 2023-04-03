NCRPO on alert to recapture Malibay detainees

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Metro Manila police on alert to recapture Malibay detainees ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 03 2023 12:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pasay policemen take photographs of 10 detainees who escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility of Sub Station 6, Pasay City Police Station before dawn on Monday. The Southern Police District deployed tracker teams to help recapture the fugitives within 48 hours, according to NCRPO Regional Director PMGEN Edgar Alan Omas Okubo. 10 Pasay detainees escape in Holy Monday jail break Read More: Malibay detainees Pasay NCRPO police jail break jail escape /news/04/03/23/ph-told-be-serious-in-attending-to-maritime-industry-needs/entertainment/04/03/23/geneva-jeffreys-sweet-prank-send-kilig-to-fans/sports/04/03/23/messi-jeered-as-psg-suffer-another-home-defeat/life/04/03/23/halle-berry-impressed-by-whang-ods-magazine-cover/sports/04/03/23/uaap-tennis-unbeaten-nu-women-assured-of-finals-spot