‘Kalbaryo ng Guro’

MULTIMEDIA
Implementation of Magna Carta for Public School Teachers pushed
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 03 2023 03:53 PM
A teachers group highlights their calvary, with the supposedly lenient implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for the stricter implementation and amendments of the law to improve the social and living conditions of public school teachers.
- /entertainment/04/03/23/christian-bables-jennica-garcia-better-off-as-friends
- /video/news/04/03/23/mom-of-fil-am-soldier-who-died-in-us-training-seeks-swift-visa
- /entertainment/04/03/23/nick-fury-returns-in-marvels-secret-invasion-on-disney
- /news/04/03/23/araw-ng-kagitingan-celebration-set-on-april-10
- /news/04/03/23/paghihigpit-sa-dorms-apartments-sa-dasmarias-ipinag-utos