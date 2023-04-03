Home  >  News

Implementation of Magna Carta for Public School Teachers pushed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 03:53 PM

‘Kalbaryo ng Guro’

A teachers group highlights their calvary, with the supposedly lenient implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for the stricter implementation and amendments of the law to improve the social and living conditions of public school teachers.

