Vaccination drive continues in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila residents get inoculated during a mass vaccination program at the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) in Sampaloc, Manila on Black Saturday. The Manila Health Department recorded a total of 7,278 vaccinated residents belonging to the A3 category, or people aged 18-59 years old with comorbidities as of 4:20 p.m. of April 3, 2021.