Archdiocese of Manila holds early Easter Vigil

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo leads the Easter vigil Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Saturday, as Catholic devotees around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The Easter Vigil rite was moved to an earlier time to comply with the imposed curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine.