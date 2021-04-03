Home > News MULTIMEDIA Archdiocese of Manila holds early Easter Vigil Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 03 2021 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo leads the Easter vigil Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Saturday, as Catholic devotees around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The Easter Vigil rite was moved to an earlier time to comply with the imposed curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine. Bishop Pabillo stresses importance of love, sacrifice amid COVID-19 in Easter message Read More: Easter Sunday Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo enhanced community quarantine IATF-EID multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/03/21/rebel-group-says-more-than-12000-displaced-by-myanmar-junta-air-strikes/overseas/04/03/21/us-japan-s-korea-vow-concerted-efforts-to-address-n-korea-nukes/overseas/04/03/21/4-killed-in-myanmar-protests-as-junta-cracks-down-on-online-critics/business/04/03/21/petrolyo-may-taas-presyo-pagharang-ng-barko-sa-suez-canal-isa-sa-mga-sanhi/news/04/03/21/ph-logs-12576-new-covid-19-cases-active-cases-swell-to-over-165000