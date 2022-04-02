MULTIMEDIA

Filipino Muslims await the Ramadan

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Muslims attend afternoon prayers at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Saturday, a day before the month-long observance of Ramadan. The Bangsamoro mufti declared that the start of fasting for the holy month will begin on Sunday, April 3 based on the result of the lunar sighting.