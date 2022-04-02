MULTIMEDIA

Church resumes first communion

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Schoolchildren from the San Vicente Elementary School in Quezon City receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the first time at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church on Saturday. Religious activities returned to normal amid the lowering of infection risk status and relaxing of restrictions in the capital and other regions.