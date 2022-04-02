Home > News MULTIMEDIA Church resumes first communion Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2022 02:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Schoolchildren from the San Vicente Elementary School in Quezon City receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the first time at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church on Saturday. Religious activities returned to normal amid the lowering of infection risk status and relaxing of restrictions in the capital and other regions. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 church religion children first communion /news/04/02/22/doh-not-answerable-to-people-getting-second-booster/business/04/02/22/oil-prices-forecast-to-fall-by-about-p2liter-next-week/business/04/02/22/oil-prices-forecast-to-fall-by-about-p2liter-next-week/news/04/02/22/lalaking-nag-amok-patay-matapos-manghabol-ng-pulis/news/04/02/22/gunmen-open-fire-at-ex-maguindanao-town-mayors-home