MULTIMEDIA
Flagellants defy government ban on religious activities
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Posted at Apr 02 2021 12:54 PM
A flagellant with a bloodied back lies on the ground to be whipped as a form of penitence observed during Holy Week, as a crowd watches around him outside a church in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday. Despite a government ban on religious gatherings amid rising coronavirus disease cases, some devotees are finding ways to still practice rituals identified with their faith.
