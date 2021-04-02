MULTIMEDIA

Flagellants defy government ban on religious activities

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A flagellant with a bloodied back lies on the ground to be whipped as a form of penitence observed during Holy Week, as a crowd watches around him outside a church in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday. Despite a government ban on religious gatherings amid rising coronavirus disease cases, some devotees are finding ways to still practice rituals identified with their faith.