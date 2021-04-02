Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees pray outside a church in Navotas George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2021 02:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parishioners pray outside the Church of the Señor of Bangkulasi in Navotas City on Good Friday despite the government ban on church activities in the NCR and surrounding provinces during the Holy Week to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The church did not allow parishioners inside but broadcasted prayers by speaker outside. Read More: coronavirus covid19 church Holy Week Good Friday Navotas religion multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/02/21/service-crew-na-naghahanap-ng-trabaho-nabiktima-ng-sextortion-suspek-tiklo/entertainment/04/02/21/wish-granted-alice-dixson-51-welcomes-newest-little-family-member/news/04/02/21/lugar-sa-pasay-naka-total-lockdown-food-deliveries-sa-barangay-iniiwan/news/04/02/21/bayan-sa-romblon-nakiusap-na-ibalik-ang-mandatory-quarantine-ng-mga-biyahero/news/04/02/21/locsin-seeks-concessions-on-beijing-trip