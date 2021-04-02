MULTIMEDIA

Devotees pray outside a church in Navotas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Parishioners pray outside the Church of the Señor of Bangkulasi in Navotas City on Good Friday despite the government ban on church activities in the NCR and surrounding provinces during the Holy Week to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The church did not allow parishioners inside but broadcasted prayers by speaker outside.