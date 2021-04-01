MULTIMEDIA

Visita Iglesia in Quiapo, Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Maundy Thursday as churches remain closed amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR plus bubble. Church leaders urged Filipino Catholics to stay at home and attend Holy Week liturgical rituals streamed online by different parishes.

