MULTIMEDIA

Visita Iglesia in Quiapo, Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2021 03:49 PM

Catholic devotees pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Maundy Thursday as churches remain closed amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR plus bubble. Church leaders urged Filipino Catholics to stay at home and attend Holy Week liturgical rituals streamed online by different parishes.

Read More:

COVID-19
coronavirus
Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene
Quiapo Church
Manila
NCR plus
enhanced community quarantine