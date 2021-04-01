MULTIMEDIA

Our Lady of Lourdes grotto closed on Holy Thursday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan remains closed on Maundy Thursday, amid the enhanced community quarantine in the "NCR plus". Physical religious gatherings, as Filipino Catholics observe the Holy Week, are prohibited during ECQ as COVID-19 continue to rise in the region.

