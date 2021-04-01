MULTIMEDIA

Church disinfection on Maundy Thursday

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Manila-Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) disinfects the area outside the Our Lady of Loreto church during Maundy Thursday in Manila as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,920 fresh COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s active cases to a record high 138,948 as Holy Week activities in "NCR Plus" remain suspended due to the government-imposed enhanced community quarantine in the area.