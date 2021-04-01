Home > News MULTIMEDIA Church disinfection on Maundy Thursday Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2021 10:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A member of the Manila-Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) disinfects the area outside the Our Lady of Loreto church during Maundy Thursday in Manila as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,920 fresh COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s active cases to a record high 138,948 as Holy Week activities in "NCR Plus" remain suspended due to the government-imposed enhanced community quarantine in the area. Philippines logs 8,920 new COVID-19 cases; 138,948 active cases highest since start of pandemic Almost 740,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in PH; 1,344 get 2nd dose Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 disinfection Semana Santa 2021 Holy Week 2021 Our Lady of Loreto Maundy Thursday multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/01/21/us-supreme-court-bars-suit-against-facebook-under-anti-robocall-law/overseas/04/01/21/us-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-analysis-hampered-by-technology-state/entertainment/04/01/21/may-basbas-na-ni-lord-actor-dion-ignacio-marries-partner-aileen-sison/news/04/01/21/covid-19-fronliners-feet-washed-at-baclaran-church-in-maundy-thursday-ritual/news/04/01/21/2-patay-sa-magkahiwalay-na-shootout-sa-bulacan-at-zambales