Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire Prevention Month ends with water show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2023 01:17 PM

Ending the month with a high

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rappel while fire trucks conduct a water salute during the culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month hosted by the BFP National Capital Region at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. 

Read More:  Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rappel while fire trucks conduct a water salute during the culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month hosted by the BFP National Capital Region at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday.  