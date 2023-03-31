Ending the month with a high

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire Prevention Month ends with water show ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 31 2023 01:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rappel while fire trucks conduct a water salute during the culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month hosted by the BFP National Capital Region at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. Read More: Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rappel while fire trucks conduct a water salute during the culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month hosted by the BFP National Capital Region at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. /news/03/31/23/bi-vows-to-improve-inspection-practices/entertainment/03/31/23/jodi-joshua-gabbi-get-entangled-in-unbreak-my-heart-trailer/news/03/31/23/alamin-mga-impormasyong-kinukuha-ng-immigration-sa-biyahero/news/03/31/23/pinakamalaking-catamaran-ferry-sa-buong-mundo-gawang-pinoy/video/business/03/31/23/how-climate-change-inaction-can-hurt-developing-economies