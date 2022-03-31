'Tax the Marcoses'

MULTIMEDIA

BIR urged to address Marcos tax liabilities

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters call on the Bureau of Internal Revenue to file criminal charges against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos Jr.and his family for refusing to pay P203 billion worth of tax liabilities in a filed letter-position in Quezon City on Thursday. In a Supreme Court document, the high tribunal on March 9, 1999 ruled "final and executory" on the estate tax liability of Marcos Jr.'s family, contrary to the camp's claim that the case was still being litigated.