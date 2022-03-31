MULTIMEDIA
'Bakla Bantay Boto' poll watch coalition
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 31 2022 01:12 PM
LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, (questioning), intersex, asexual, and agender) rights advocates launch Bakla Bantay Boto, an all- LGBTQIA+ poll watch coalition during a press conference at a cafe in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. The coalition will organize LGBTQIA+ volunteers who will serve as watchers and campaign against electoral fraud in the upcoming national elections on May 9.
