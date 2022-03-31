39 days before Halalan 2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA More campaign posters up with 39 days before election George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 31 2022 03:50 PM | Updated as of Mar 31 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians cross a bridge filled with campaign posters in Muntinlupa City on Thursday. Comelec Resolution 10730 prohibits posting of campaign materials in public places outside of the designated common poster areas, on private property without the consent of the owner, or in structures owned by the government. DENR: Huwag iboto ang mga kandidatong hindi makakalikasan Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign posters Muntinlupa Comelec campaign materials elections elections 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 /business/03/31/22/criminal-charge-vs-marcos-sought-to-avert-possible-tax-shield/business/03/31/22/dti-says-spacexs-starlink-registration-underway/life/03/31/22/womens-history-month-4-inspiring-modern-filipinas/business/03/31/22/maynilad-may-rebate-sa-higit-198000-kostumer-simula-abril-1/entertainment/03/31/22/aubrey-miles-binalikan-ang-proposal-ni-troy-montero