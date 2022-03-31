Home  >  News

More campaign posters up with 39 days before election

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 03:50 PM | Updated as of Mar 31 2022 04:04 PM

39 days before Halalan 2022

Pedestrians cross a bridge filled with campaign posters in Muntinlupa City on Thursday. Comelec Resolution 10730 prohibits posting of campaign materials in public places outside of the designated common poster areas, on private property without the consent of the owner, or in structures owned by the government.

