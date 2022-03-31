39 days before Halalan 2022

MULTIMEDIA

More campaign posters up with 39 days before election

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pedestrians cross a bridge filled with campaign posters in Muntinlupa City on Thursday. Comelec Resolution 10730 prohibits posting of campaign materials in public places outside of the designated common poster areas, on private property without the consent of the owner, or in structures owned by the government.