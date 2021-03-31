Home  >  News

Manila vaccinates people with comorbidities

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2021 03:08 PM

Manila vaccinates people with comorbidities

Manila residents line up for the COVID-19 vaccination program at the Justo Lucban Elementary School in Paco, Manila on Wednesday. The city government started to inoculate its citizens belonging to the A3 category, or people aged 18-59 years old with comorbidities, with SinoVac vaccines. Residents wishing to get inoculated are required to bring medical certificates or hospital records to show proof of comorbidity. 
 

