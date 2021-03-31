Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commuters' ECQ deja vu Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 31 2021 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vehicles traveling along Aurora Avenue in Quezon City zoom past waiting commuters looking for a ride amid the limited operating capacity of public transportation, as the start of the curfew put in place as part of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus nears on Wednesday. Malcañang said Tuesday the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response will meet this weekend to discuss whether or not to extend the toughest lockdown level in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces. ECQ extension? Task force to meet Saturday on quarantine classifications Authorities to enforce 'compassionate' curfew during weeklong ECQ in NCR Plus: official Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 NCR Plus commuters transportation COVID curfew multimedia multimedia photos /video/life/04/01/21/bayan-patrollers-dumidiskarte-ngayong-semana-santa-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/news/04/01/21/mga-pasahero-sa-ibat-ibang-bahagi-ng-metro-manila-nakinabang-sa-libreng-sakay-handog-ng-pnp/classified-odd/04/01/21/chinese-zoo-embarrassed-after-attempting-to-pass-off-golden-retriever-dog-as-an-african-lion/news/04/01/21/ilang-pinoy-naninigurong-sasagutin-ng-gobyerno-ang-gastos-kung-magka-adverse-effects-mula-covid-19-vaccine/sports/04/01/21/basketball-ryukyu-spoils-thirdy-ravenas-neophoenixs-return