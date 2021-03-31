MULTIMEDIA

Commuters' ECQ deja vu

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vehicles traveling along Aurora Avenue in Quezon City zoom past waiting commuters looking for a ride amid the limited operating capacity of public transportation, as the start of the curfew put in place as part of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus nears on Wednesday. Malcañang said Tuesday the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response will meet this weekend to discuss whether or not to extend the toughest lockdown level in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces.