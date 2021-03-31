MULTIMEDIA

Around 220 Chinese vessels spotted in West Philippine Sea

Photo courtesy of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea

Photo shows Chinese marine vessels anchored at Julian Felipe Reef in this photo taken last March 27. Around 220 Chinese vessels were spotted during a routine aerial and maritime patrol around the West Philippine Sea- with 44 Chinese "maritime militia" vessels moored and anchored at the Julian Felipe Reef, 115 alleged militia vessels at Kennan Reef, 45 near Pag-asa Islands, and 50 more vessels "dispersed" in the Panganiban, Kagitingan and Zamora Reefs, while 4 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were also seen at the Panganiban Reef, all within the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in the West Philippine Sea.

