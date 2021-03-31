MULTIMEDIA
Around 220 Chinese vessels spotted in West Philippine Sea
Photo courtesy of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea
Posted at Mar 31 2021 03:53 PM
Photo shows Chinese marine vessels anchored at Julian Felipe Reef in this photo taken last March 27. Around 220 Chinese vessels were spotted during a routine aerial and maritime patrol around the West Philippine Sea- with 44 Chinese "maritime militia" vessels moored and anchored at the Julian Felipe Reef, 115 alleged militia vessels at Kennan Reef, 45 near Pag-asa Islands, and 50 more vessels "dispersed" in the Panganiban, Kagitingan and Zamora Reefs, while 4 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were also seen at the Panganiban Reef, all within the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in the West Philippine Sea.
