The road to healing and justice for EJK widows and orphans

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Families and relatives of victims of alleged extra judicial killings participate in a theater play at the Norte Dame in Caloocan City on March 30, 2023 as part of Program Paghilom’s 12th Teatro showcase. The European Union (EU) Special Representative on Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore led a delegation that interacted with beneficiaries of Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation Inc.’s ‘Program Paghilom’, reaffirming their commitment and support to efforts to uphold justice, peace and truth among nations.



