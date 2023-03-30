MULTIMEDIA

Several still missing after Basilan ship mishap

Couretsy of Hadji Muhtamad Municipality/EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A handout photo made available by the Hadji Muhtamad Municipality (HMM) Public Information Office shows the MV Lady Mary Joy passenger vessel sitting on the shore of Basilan island on Thursday. At least 12 people died while 7 others were missing after the passenger ferry with more than 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire in southern Philippines.