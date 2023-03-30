Home > News MULTIMEDIA Several still missing after Basilan ship mishap Couretsy of Hadji Muhtamad Municipality/EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 30 2023 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout photo made available by the Hadji Muhtamad Municipality (HMM) Public Information Office shows the MV Lady Mary Joy passenger vessel sitting on the shore of Basilan island on Thursday. At least 12 people died while 7 others were missing after the passenger ferry with more than 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire in southern Philippines. At least 12 dead after ship catches fire off Basilan; coast guard says no oil spill so far Read More: M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 boat mishap Baluk-Baluk Island Hadji Muhtamad Basilan /entertainment/03/30/23/vanessa-hudgens-describes-el-nido-as-paradise/sports/03/30/23/nba-sacramento-kings-end-playoff-drought/sports/03/30/23/mpl-season-11-playoffs-to-be-held-in-smx-from-may-4-7/life/03/30/23/loida-nicolas-lewis-on-what-love-means/entertainment/03/30/23/tarantino-says-script-finished-on-his-final-film