Several dead in ship fire off Basilan

Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard- Basilan

Posted at Mar 30 2023 09:30 AM

Fire hits marine vessel off Basilan

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Basilan conduct search and rescue operation after a fire hit commercial vessel M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan on Wednesday. At least 12 were reported killed with at least 57 rescued, Basilan Governor Mujov Hataman Salliman said on Thursday morning.

