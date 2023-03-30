Fire hits marine vessel off Basilan

MULTIMEDIA

Several dead in ship fire off Basilan

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Basilan conduct search and rescue operation after a fire hit commercial vessel M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan on Wednesday. At least 12 were reported killed with at least 57 rescued, Basilan Governor Mujov Hataman Salliman said on Thursday morning.