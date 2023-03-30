Home  >  News

Bayanihan to stop Pasig fire

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 06:57 PM

Residents rush to stop a fire that razed a residential area in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City on Thursday. The fire, which reached fifth alarm, destroyed around 40 to 50 homes, according to Bureau of Fire Protection estimates.

