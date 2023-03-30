Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bayanihan to stop Pasig fire Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2023 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents rush to stop a fire that razed a residential area in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City on Thursday. The fire, which reached fifth alarm, destroyed around 40 to 50 homes, according to Bureau of Fire Protection estimates. 4 sugatan sa sunog sa Pasig City Read More: bayanihan bucket relay Barangay Pinagbuhatan Pasig City sunog fire disaster /business/03/30/23/labor-groups-urge-dole-to-act-on-wage-hike-petition/news/03/30/23/doj-nilinaw-ang-pagtuturing-umano-kay-teves-bilang-pugante/business/03/30/23/bcda-backs-250-m-waste-to-energy-project-in-new-clark-city/business/03/30/23/monde-nissin-says-revenues-up-but-profits-down-in-2022/business/03/30/23/maynilad-may-babala-ukol-sa-kakulangan-ng-tubig