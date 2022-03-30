Tension cracks appear at elementary school

MULTIMEDIA

Tension cracks appear at South Cotabato elementary school

Photo courtesy of Surallah MDRRMO

Tension cracks appear at the Kiantay Elementary School in Barangay Upper Sepaka in Surallah, South Cotabato on March 21, 2022. The cracks were caused by heavy rains and attributed to the geological feature of the area where coal deposits can be found, according to senior geologist Jilvert Mondido of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region XII.