Life goes on for Taal fishery workers

Life goes on for fishery workers amid Taal’s unrest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2022 03:05 PM | Updated as of Mar 30 2022 03:38 PM

Workers load sacks of feeds for use in their fishpens during window hours in Laurel, Batangas, even as alert level 3 remain imposed over Taal volcano on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reminds the public that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as activities in Taal Lake, remain prohibited due to the unrest of the volcano.

 

