Life goes on for Taal fishery workers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Life goes on for fishery workers amid Taal’s unrest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2022 03:05 PM | Updated as of Mar 30 2022 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers load sacks of feeds for use in their fishpens during window hours in Laurel, Batangas, even as alert level 3 remain imposed over Taal volcano on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reminds the public that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as activities in Taal Lake, remain prohibited due to the unrest of the volcano. Alert Level 3 still up in Taal Volcano P7-million aid ready for farmers, fishermen affected by Taal eruption: agri dept Read More: Taal Lake Taal Volcano Alert level 3 Phivolcs Laurel Batangas fish workers Taal Bulkang Taal regions regional news calamity disaster volcanic eruption /video/spotlight/03/30/22/rev-reviews-2021-kia-grand-carnival-ex-at-7-seater/news/03/30/22/marikina-mayor-susuporta-sa-kandidatong-may-konkretong-plano/news/03/30/22/booster-shot-urged-as-1-in-5-covid-patients-diabetic/business/03/30/22/airasia-offers-promo-for-filipinos-going-home-to-vote/sports/03/30/22/ncaa-letran-flaunts-depth-in-rout-of-arellano