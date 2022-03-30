Life goes on for Taal fishery workers

MULTIMEDIA

Life goes on for fishery workers amid Taal’s unrest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers load sacks of feeds for use in their fishpens during window hours in Laurel, Batangas, even as alert level 3 remain imposed over Taal volcano on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reminds the public that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as activities in Taal Lake, remain prohibited due to the unrest of the volcano.