Brgy Nutrition Scholars check on Taal evacuees

MULTIMEDIA Checking for Taal evacuees' nutritional needs Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2022 11:04 PM Volunteer Barangay Nutrition Scholars check children for potential nutritional needs as evacuees take shelter at the Agoncillo Central School on Wednesday due to Taal Volcano's unrest. The volcano remains under alert level 3 with access to the volcano island, which was once home to a community of thousands, being prohibited since the January 2020 eruption. Read More: Taal Volcano Taal eruption evacuation center Agoncillo Barangay Nutrition Scholars Ring of Fire natural disasters Taal evacuees