Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Checking for Taal evacuees' nutritional needs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2022 11:04 PM

Brgy Nutrition Scholars check on Taal evacuees

Volunteer Barangay Nutrition Scholars check children for potential nutritional needs as evacuees take shelter at the Agoncillo Central School on Wednesday due to Taal Volcano’s unrest. The volcano remains under alert level 3 with access to the volcano island, which was once home to a community of thousands, being prohibited since the January 2020 eruption.

Read More:  Taal Volcano   Taal eruption   evacuation center   Agoncillo   Barangay Nutrition Scholars   Ring of Fire   natural disasters   Taal evacuees  