Another administrative complaint vs Badoy

MULTIMEDIA

Groups file administrative compaint vs NTF-ELCAC’s Badoy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multi-sectoral groups file a complaint against NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Usec. Lorraine Badoy before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Tuesday, for red-tagging presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, supporters, and various groups. The complaint adds to the multiple complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman and COMELEC against Badoy for red-tagging.