12 Makati public schools resume in-person classes

Back to in-person classes for Makati public school students

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A teacher checks the temperature of students before starting their classes at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on Wednesday. A total of 117 students went to JMES physically after the local government of Makati approved the start of face-to-face classes last Monday in 12 public schools for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.