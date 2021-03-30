MULTIMEDIA
Trying to beat the curfew
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 30 2021 08:56 PM
A checkpoint screens motorists coming from Marikina City heading to San Mateo, Rizal less than an hour before the 6pm start of the curfew in the NCR Plus on Tuesday. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Department of Health is recommending an extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal for another week, set originally until April 4, to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections.
