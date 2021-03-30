Home > News MULTIMEDIA Swabcab holds community COVID-19 testing in Malabon Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2021 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen test onboard the "Swab Cab", a mobile COVID-19 testing facility launched by the Office of the Vice President, in Barangay Potrero in Malabon City on Tuesday. The program aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units in communities with high transmission and infection rates. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Swabcab Office of the Vice President Barangay Potrero Malabon City multimedia multimedia photos /sports/03/30/21/nba-stephen-curry-scores-32-in-return-as-warriors-top-bulls/business/03/30/21/tencent-super-app-wechat-beefs-up-short-video-sharing-live-streaming-features/sports/03/30/21/volleyball-jho-maraguinot-signs-with-perlas-spikers/sports/03/30/21/nba-strong-second-half-propels-clippers-past-bucks/spotlight/03/30/21/draft-who-coronavirus-report-pours-cold-water-on-lab-leak-theory-report