Swabcab holds community COVID-19 testing in Malabon

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen test onboard the "Swab Cab", a mobile COVID-19 testing facility launched by the Office of the Vice President, in Barangay Potrero in Malabon City on Tuesday. The program aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units in communities with high transmission and infection rates.