San Juan City commences COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senior citizens line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the San Juan City Arena on Tuesday. The city government of San Juan allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of Sinovac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities.