San Juan City commences COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2021 04:15 PM Senior citizens line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the San Juan City Arena on Tuesday. The city government of San Juan allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of Sinovac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities. San Juan starts COVID-19 vaccination for seniors, persons with comorbidities