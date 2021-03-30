Home  >  News

QC continues COVID-19 vaccine drive

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2021 12:35 PM

The Quezon City Health Department inoculates its health personnel and frontliners using Sinovac vaccines at the Batasan Hills National High School Tuesday. A million doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased from China arrived on March 29, 2021 to augment the country's current stockpile. 

