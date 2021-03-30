Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC continues COVID-19 vaccine drive Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2021 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The Quezon City Health Department inoculates its health personnel and frontliners using Sinovac vaccines at the Batasan Hills National High School Tuesday. A million doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased from China arrived on March 29, 2021 to augment the country's current stockpile. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Batasan Hills National High School Quezon City /news/03/30/21/pamamahagi-ng-ecq-ayuda-na-pangako-ni-duterte-dapat-pabilisin-labor-group/life/03/30/21/fashion-vlogger-camille-co-gives-birth-to-baby-girl/overseas/03/30/21/china-to-see-minor-raw-material-disruptions-as-suez-canal-blockage-exposes-supply-chain-risks/sports/03/30/21/nba-stephen-curry-scores-32-in-return-as-warriors-top-bulls/business/03/30/21/tencent-super-app-wechat-beefs-up-short-video-sharing-live-streaming-features