Disinfection in Malate, Manila

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) use a double cannon fogging and misting machine to disinfect, along Quirino Avenue and Adriatico in Malate, Manila City on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases rise in Metro Manila. The city of Manila reported 4,045 active cases, with 894 deaths and 35,249 recoveries, as of March 30, 2021.