Before the curfew begins

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People walk by a market in Mandaluyong a few hours before the start of the government-imposed curfew as part of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday, the same day the country logged its highest ever number of active COVID-19 cases. New infections in the Philippines breached the 9,000 mark for the 5th straight day Tuesday as authorities logged the number of active cases at 124,680 which account for 16.8 percent of the cumulative total.