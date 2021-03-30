Home > News MULTIMEDIA Before the curfew begins George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2021 09:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People walk by a market in Mandaluyong a few hours before the start of the government-imposed curfew as part of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday, the same day the country logged its highest ever number of active COVID-19 cases. New infections in the Philippines breached the 9,000 mark for the 5th straight day Tuesday as authorities logged the number of active cases at 124,680 which account for 16.8 percent of the cumulative total. PH logs more than 9,000 add’l COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day, highest number of active cases Galvez sees 'slight delay' in COVID-19 shots from COVAX due to export curbs Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Mandaluyong NCR Plus highest COVID-19 active cases PH multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/30/21/in-chinas-west-a-population-boom-could-drive-xinjiang-capital-to-bust-scientists/news/03/30/21/pnp-alok-ang-libreng-sakay-para-sa-mga-pasahero/sports/03/30/21/tennis-caddy-or-soccer-coach-murray-ponders-life-after-tennis/overseas/03/30/21/biontech-pfizer-raise-2021-covid-19-vaccine-output-goal-to-25-billion-doses/news/03/30/21/pak-awra-briguela-nagningning-sa-kaniyang-birthday-photoshoot