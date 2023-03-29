Peasants protest on the Day of the Landless

MULTIMEDIA

Calling for genuine land reform on Day of the Landless

Members of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Amihan along with other farmers advocacy groups hold a protest at the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to press the government to implement a genuine land reform program in observance of the Day of the Landless. The protesters urged the government to replace the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, citing the hunger and poverty experienced by Filipino peasants due to landlessness.