Remembering the Global Day of the Landless

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Farmer's groups Amihan and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas along with other peasant advocacy groups protest at the gates of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Quezon City to mark the Global Day of the Landless, Tuesday. The groups highlighted the endless struggle against landlessness and the failure of government in addressing the continued land grabbing, displacement, and further development aggression that results in human rights violation of poor farmers in the countryside.